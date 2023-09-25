After a hard-earned win against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Pittsburgh Steelers encountered a hiccup in their travel back home. Their chartered flight back home was forced to make an emergency landing in Kansas City due to an emergency. This was reported by Dov Kleiman, and was then confirmed by Steelers DT Cam Heyward while making light of the situation.

“𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Alarming situation for the #Steelers this morning, their charter plane was diverted to Kansas City this morning, per the team. They added that everyone on the plane is safe, and they're making the necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later.”

Cam Heyward on X: “Dang emergency landing in KC.I think it’s due to @minkfitz_21 [Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick] “roughing the passer call” but seriously landing KC……….”

While staying in Kansas City, Heyward decided to take a not-so-far shot at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The rumored couple is in KC after Swift attended the Chiefs' blowout win against the Chicago Bears. The Steelers DT decided to try and ask in jest whether Kelce and Swift could pick the team up.

“Yo @taylorswift13 & @tkelce we might need a ride to Pittsburgh”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored romance has been the talk of the town over the last month, but it's been heating up over the last week or so. What started off as a funny story on Kelce's podcast about him going to a Taylor Swift concert turned into this frenzy. It's rumored that the duo are dating, and Swift attending the Chiefs game (in a suite with Donna Kelce, too!) seemed to confirm, or at least add more fire to the fuel.

It was definitely worth a shot for Heyward. If the Steelers are stuck in Kansas City for a while, he's going to use his connection to maybe wrangle a meet-and-greet with Swift for the team. That would be one hell of a post-game reward for Pittsburgh after winning two straight games.