Considering that George Pickens has been the talk of the town over this side of the Pittsburgh Steelers, it may come across as a surprise that his teammate, Chase Claypool, has admitted that he has no idea about what the rookie wideout’s face looks like.

Quote of the day: Chase Claypool on George Pickens — "To be honest, I don't even know what his face looks like." pic.twitter.com/1eUD3EKQZe — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 17, 2022

This is not really a problem for the Steelers nor for either Chase Claypool or George Pickens but could be a cause of minor inconveniences, especially when they are off the field. We can just imagine Claypool completely looking like a man with no idea who the person is sitting beside him during a team dinner when it’s really just George Pickens. At the end of the day, what matters more is that Chase Claypool knows the Steelers’ playbook.

The Steelers are hoping to get the most out of their receiving corps, and both Chase Claypool and George Pickens are going to have a huge role in ensuring that Pittsburgh’s air attack will be a high-powered one, even with Ben Roethlisberger now gone. Back in the 2021 NFL season, the Steelers were only 15th in the league with 221.1 passing yards per game despite the fact that they had the second-heaviest pass play rate (63.44%).

That same season, Chase Claypool posted 860 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 59 receptions and 105 targets. He can expect a heavier workload this time around, with JuJu Smith-Schuster now with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he might also see his chances downfield diminish eventually especially if an “unknown” man from Georgia’s football program turns out to be the real deal.