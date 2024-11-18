Justin Fields saw action for the first time in a month while Payton Wilson added a clutch interception in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ victory. And wide receiver George Pickens reacted to Fields’ usage in the Steelers' chippy win over the Ravens.

Pickens said he thinks Fields is good for situational use, according to a post on X by Chris Adamski.

“I think it’s good for certain situations,” Pickens said. “So, third and one. Third and 15, or second and 15, when we need him to get the yards back. I think it’s always good to have a switch up as well.”

WR George Pickens said Steelers kept their heads

The game stayed chippy throughout, but Pickens said he and his teammates stayed above the fray.

“That’s what, me personally, wants the team to be like,” Pickens said. “A lot of guys gonna talk. I’m gonna talk. But as far as making plays on the field is the most important part. And I feel like we did that more than them.

“A rivalry game, a very chippy game,” Pickens added, according to steelers.com. “I would probably say just aggressiveness. It's a rivalry game, so something you expect.”

Pickens had a nice game, finishing with eight catches for 89 yards to lead the Steelers’ receiving group. Pickens said the offense worked well, according to steelers.com.

“We kind of got some of the looks that we expected,” said Pickens. “A lot of them, I would probably say 65% of them, weren't the looks from film. A team is always going to try to switch it up and get your guys confused.”

The Steelers didn’t find the end zone, but kept moving the chains.

“I would probably say efficiency,” said Pickens. “When the defense switches up the coverage and tries to confuse you, all you can do is play to the best of your ability. So, when we're efficient, there's nothing you can do to stop us.”