The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense has come alive since turning to Russell Wilson in Week 7. The team has yet to lose with Wilson under center, improving to 7-2 on the season after defeating the Washington Commanders last Sunday. The veteran passer has elevated the entire unit but George Pickens has been the main beneficiary. Pickens’ incredible touchdown catch got the scoring started against Washington.

However, as is often the case with Pickens, the good tends to come with some bad. In the fourth quarter of the Steelers’ Week 10 matchup, Pickens went full Mortal Kombat mode with a leaping stiff arm on Washington’s Benjamin St-Juste.

The third-year wideout’s face mask may have been missed by officials on Sunday but the NFL caught it. The league is fining Pickens $16,883 for unnecessary roughness, per Steelers Depot on X.

The bizarre play wasn’t even Pickens’ first dust up with Commanders’ defenders on the day. In the third quarter, he was targeted on a deep ball from Wilson. Jeremy Chinn came up with the interception but instead of attempting to tackle him, Pickens opted to bodyslam the nearby Mike Sainristil.

Steelers’ wideout George Pickens has more fines than touchdowns in 2024

Pickens is no stranger to fines. Earlier this season, the controversial receiver committed two infractions in one game. The league slapped Pickens with a $10,231 fine for writing “Open f***ing always” on his eye black in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. He was also hit with a $10,230 fine for unnecessary roughness after yanking cornerback Jourdan Lewis’s face mask in the same contest. This means Pickens now has more fines (3) than touchdown catches (2) so far this year.

Last season, Pickens was fined $16,931 for taunting the Cincinnati Bengals after scoring a touchdown in Week 16 and in Week 7, against the Los Angeles Rams, he racked up two additional fines for taunting and committing a blindside block.

Pickens got off to a rocky start this season, as Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin cut the wideout’s reps. But he’s turned things around since Wilson took over the offense. In three games with the Pro Bowl QB at the helm, Pickens has 14 receptions for 276 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 92 yards per game.

The recent surge has Pickens on pace for his best season in the NFL. After nine games, he has 40 catches for 639 yards and two scores (both courtesy of Wilson). The Steelers added WR Mike Williams at the trade deadline and the team’s newfound depth at receiver seems to be benefiting Pickens.

The 7-2 Steelers are in first place in the AFC North but the team faces its toughest test of the season in Week 11. Pittsburgh will take on the 7-3 Baltimore Ravens at home on Sunday in a pivotal divisional matchup.