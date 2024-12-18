The Pittsburgh Steelers offense will hope to pick up the pieces, and bounce back in the AFC playoff picture in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens. Fortunately, it appears that star wide receiver George Pickens could be back sooner rather than later.

A video circulated of the Steelers' practice on Tuesday, which showed Pickens doing lateral drills at a very rapid rate despite a hamstring injury (via 93.7 The Fan).

“This is what a Grade 2 hamstring strain looks like from an athletic freak,” per Mark Kaboly on X, formerly Twitter. While Pickens didn't participate in any drills on the field, or participate with the first-team offense, it's early enough in the practice week to chalk this one up as a positive note before Sunday.

Pickens was forced to miss the last two games, after straining his hamstring in practice ahead of Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. The team was able to escape the Browns in that one, but the 23-year-old wideout's absence was certainly felt in the Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Steelers offense needs George Pickens to return

The Steelers accumulated 163 total yards, with Russell Wilson being virtually shut down through the air. Calvin Austin III paved the way for the Pittsburgh pass catchers with five catches for 65 yards, and was the only member of the Steelers offense along with Pat Freiermuth with three or more catches.

Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Mike Williams and Scotty Miller are the remaining options, but it doesn't appear at this point that any can fill the shoes of Pickens.

Pickens will certainly bolster the team's chances if he does make it back for Week 16, as they desperately need a win against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. He is on pace for a career-best campaign, racking up 55 catches for 850 yards and three touchdowns.