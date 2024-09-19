The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a wonderful start to the 2024 season. Pittsburgh has started the season with a 2-0 record despite QB Russell Wilson being injured. The Steelers are also at the top of the AFC North, with both the Ravens and Bengals starting the season 0-2. This is exactly Steelers fans wanted to see.

Now the Steelers are gearing up for a Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. LA's defensive coordinator Jesse Minter spoke with the media on Thursday about the challenges of defending against a mobile QB like Justin Fields.

“When he drops back and decides to take off, he's a legitimate tailback in those moments,” Minter said. “He's playing winning football for them…It's a great challenge we look forward to.”

Justin Fields has yet to truly highlight his rushing ability with the Steelers so far. Fields has 22 carries for 84 yards through two games. This is certainly a lot of carries for any QB, but it pales in comparison to how Fields was used in Chicago.

That being said, Pittsburgh's approach is working so far. They are playing winning football and Fields is playing like a more efficient QB. Until the strategy stops working, there is no reason for the Steelers to adjust.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin explains Justin Fields lack of downfield throws

The Steelers have to be pleased with how Justin Fields has played in relief of Russell Wilson.

Fields has looked in control of the offense, passing for 273 yards and one touchdown in Week 2. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin believes that Field is succeeding thanks to his football IQ and Pittsburgh's offensive system.

“That's not only reflective of his capabilities and mindset, that's probably reflective of our mindset as a collective,” Tomlin said via ProFootballTalk. “We want to be aggressive in terms of going downfield, but we also want to be prudent because incomplete passes and things of that nature get you behind the sticks. We've been in hostile environments through two weeks that we wanted to minimize.”

Tomlin noted that while attacking downfield is important, getting behind the sticks can be a huge problem early in the season. He'd rather the Steelers stay on schedule than taking risks by throwing downfield too often.

“It's important, guys, in September that you avoid third-and-long, particularly if your first two games are on the road. We have been really thoughtful and intentional about our approach to business through the first two weeks because of environmental reasons, and our lack of collective development, and the number of young people we've had in some significant positions, like center, left guard, so forth,” Tomlin concluded.

The Steelers have a solid chance at becoming 3-0 as they take on the Chargers in Week 3.