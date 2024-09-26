Justin Fields landed in the perfect situation with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has led the team to a 3-0 record while Russell Wilson is still nursing an injury. Before Fields was traded to the Steelers, there were other teams that were interested in him, but he didn't want to go to those teams. Fields revealed who those teams were in a recent podcast.

“I'm not sure of all the teams, there were a lot of teams that had already had solidified quarterbacks there, and I didn't want to do that,” Fields said. “Chargers were one, Ravens was another. Raiders talked a little bit, I don't know too much.”

Justin Fields is thriving with the Steelers

With Justin Fields revealing the teams that were interested in trading for him, those teams most likely were looking for him to be a backup. The Los Angeles Chargers have their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, and so do the Baltimore Ravens in Lamar Jackson. Fields also mentioned the Raiders, and that would've been a good opportunity, but it seems like there wasn't much traction there.

With the Steelers, Fields came in battling with Russell Wilson for the starting job, and an injury to Wilson led him to take the spot in Week 1. Fields now has the team undefeated, and it's not certain if Wilson will take the job when he gets healthy. Head coach Mike Tomlin looks like he'll be riding with Fields from now on, and it shouldn't come to any surprise, especially if they're winning games.

This three-game stretch has been the best of Fields' career, and it was obvious that he needed a change of scenery from the Chicago Bears. After the Bears earned the No. 1 pick in the draft, there was a good chance that Fields would be moved, and they ended up selecting Caleb Williams.