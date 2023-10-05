Pittsburgh Steelers fans can relax, their starting quarterback will be in the huddle for Sunday's game. Kenny Pickett, who's dealing with a bone bruise in his knee, was a full participant in practice on Thursday, putting him on track to play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Adam Schefter.

Pickett picked up the injury during the Steelers' 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 4. Pittsburgh fans were relieved when they heard it wasn’t Pickett's ACL and the QB was at worst week-to-week with the bone bruise. As it turns out, he won’t miss any games at all and will instead start this week after logging a practice.

Pickett has shown signs of being a competent starter but also flashes of inconsistency and things you don’t want to see from a young quarterback. He has a passer rating of 76.3 and completed just over 60% of his passes in the first four games this season. He won two and lost two while throwing four touchdowns and interceptions each.

Pickett's resilience to get back to health and not miss a game is admirable and should endear him to Steelers fans. If he were to lead Pittsburgh to victory on Sunday, that would certainly help his case.

The Steelers have some playoff aspirations or at least want to be in the hunt as the season closes. In order to do that they need Kenny Pickett to be healthy and play well. That could all start against the Ravens, but he has to show he's healthy first.