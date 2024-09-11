While Russell Wilson was expected to be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback to open the season, Justin Fields was forced under center in Week 1 due to the former's injury. As the Steelers prepare for Week 2, head coach Mike Tomlin is expecting more of the same.

Fields has already been announced as the QB1 for Pittsburgh's matchup against the Denver Broncos. On Wednesday, Tomlin left no stones unturned about the decision, via the NFL Network.

“We're preparing as if Justin is going to be our quarterback,” Tomlin said. “I think that's the appropriate way to do it. Speculation is a waste of time. Russell is hurt, he's not available to us. As a general practice I focus my energy on those who are available and their readiness.”

“Just saw Justin, he just finished a good workout. I'm excited about maybe going through a complete week with him in terms of the preparation process.”

The Steelers took an unorthodox approach to building their quarterback room, signing Wilson in free agency and then trading for Fields. Wilson's veteran leadership and overall experience ultimately beat out Fields' athleticism entering Week 1.

But now the tides have changed. Wilson's calf injury will sideline him for one more week. While the quarterback is improving, Fields will have one more opportunity to prove why he shouldn't give the starting role back to Wilson.

His first chance ended with an 18-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Not a flashy win, Mike Tomlin will take it. He's expecting Fields to lead Pittsburgh to another win against the Broncos.

Justin Fields' Week 1 opportunity

While Fields was thrust into the QB1 role, he had ample experience throughout the preseason preparing for an opportunity. Once the games counted, Fields helped guide a steady Pittsburgh ship.

The quarterback completed 17-of-23 passes for 156 scoreless yards. He added another 14 carries for 57 yards, just behind Najee Harris for the team lead.

Fields didn't lead any touchdown drives, but he also didn't turn the ball over. The Steelers relied on their defense and kicker Chris Boswell – who nailed six field goals – to lead them to victory. While Fields' bag is all about playmaking, Tomlin won't made a turnover-less game.

That will be the trick for the Steelers and Justin Fields moving forward. How do you maximize his athleticism without risking sacks, interceptions of fumbles? That strategy worked in Week 1 and will be once again deployed in Week 2.

When Russell Wilson comes back, Pittsburgh's quarterback situation will become a bit murkier. But Tomlin doesn't have to think about that for at least another week.