Losing to a division rival isn't easy, especially if you're Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers. After losing to the Browns in Week 12 on Thursday Night Football, Tomlin was real about having an opportunity to win the game over their division opponent.



“We had an opportunity to get into our four-minute offense and maybe close the game out,” Tomlin said via SteelerNation.com. “We were unsuccessful in that endeavor and we coupled that with, you know, a less-than-ideal punt.”



Tomlin was referring to a 15-yard punt by punter Corliss Waitman. Although the snow and wind made it difficult for every offensive player, it wasn't an excuse for Tomlin. Regardless, the punt was less than ideal, especially considering the circumstances of the game. Cleveland was primed to finish a rocky season after Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles. Not to mention, backup quarterback Jameis Winston played hero-ball in the Browns victory.



However, Tomlin's comments came unprompted. While the situation happened, it doesn't make matters easier for the special teams and Waitman specifically. After all, he did replace Cameron Johnston after he went down with an injury and has filled the role quite well.

Steelers special teams have paved the way for wins this season

Regardless of Tomlin's comments, the special teams unit has been stellar for the Steelers this season. Kicker Chris Boswell leads the league with 31 field goals and has only missed two on the season. Those misses came from 50 yards and further. Having a reliable kicker is a hot commodity in the NFL, as teams have searched far and wide to find theirs.

Luckily for Pittsburgh, they've had their guy for the last ten seasons. Even Cam Hayward gave Boswell his flowers for his consistency. At this pace, Boswell is on pace to break his career-high in made field goals and attempts.

Also, it's important to not forget the punting team. Although Johnston was injured, his promise showed. In only two punts, one of them was kicked inside the 20-yard line. His leg was a huge boost to an already solid special teams unit. Fast forward to Waitman and he's filled the role nicely. Even though the 15-yard blunder was big, circumstances are key to remember.

An outdoor game with heavy snowfall and wind could do that to even the best kicker. Still, the expectation remains the same for Waitman and the entire team. As of writing this, the Steelers are first in the AFC North. If they turn the page and clean up the mistakes, they could be firmly in the driver's seat as January approaches.