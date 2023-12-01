It's been over a month since the Steelers lost their defensive star, and fans hope he'll be a key cog in the team's playoff push.

Pittsburgh Steelers fans still worrying about the team's inability to score points this season will appreciate the distraction of the team getting healthier on defense. Star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick appears ready for Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, according to a report Friday by ESPN.

Fitzpatrick has missed over a month since leaving the team's Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a hamstring injury. In five games this season, the 27-year-old Fitzpatrick has 37 solo tackles and two deflected passes. 27-year-old Fitzpatrick has become one of the NFL's best defensive players since the Steelers selected him in the first round (11th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“It's one of those injuries where you can feel great, and then you go out there and you run, and it's still not 110 [percent], and then you can go out there and feel great, and then you might pop some scar tissue or tweak it a little bit,” Fitzpatrick told ESPN's Brook Pryor. “And especially as a DB, receiver or running back, something like that, you don't want to be out there until you're 110 and you can play at full go. ”

The 7-4 Steelers hold the AFC's fifth playoff spot and second place in the AFC North. The Steelers have allowed just 205 total points this season, fourth-best in the NFL behind only the Baltimore Ravens (187,) Kansas City Chiefs (181,) and San Francisco 49ers (170).

He's a three-time first-team All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowl selection. His six interceptions last season tied for best in the NFL with three other players: Philadelphia Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Denver Broncos' Justin Simmons, and Seattle Seahawks' Tariq Wooden.