Head coach Mike Tomlin has the Pittsburgh Steelers playing like a team that may have a chance to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC superiority this year. They earned their 10th victory of the year in Week 14 when they hammered the rival Cleveland Browns 27-14 once again at home. The architects of the victory included quarterback Russell Wilson and tight end Pat Freiermuth, as the Browns were not able to contain either one.

Freiermuth has taken on a huge role this season as he knows his quarterback will look to him in crucial situations. In the victory over the Browns, Freiermuth caught a 20-yard TD pass from Wilson in the third quarter that allowed the Steelers to stretch the lead to 27-7. After he made his diving catch into the end zone, Freiermuth celebrated in unusual fashion.

He picked himself up, extended the ball in his right arm and then punted the football into the stands. He couldn't say exactly what motivated him to put his punting skills on display, but he said it felt good and that he knows a fine is coming.

“Someone had to get fined,” he said, laughing. “My grandfather's probably pissed on me, but man, it's all good.”

Steelers have opened up a significant lead in AFC North

At the start of the season, the Steelers looked like a potential playoff team because they have never had a losing record under Tomlin. However, they appeared to be a notch below the powerful Baltimore Ravens and potentially the Cincinnati Bengals.

That has not been the case. Wilson has played above expectations in his first year with the Steelers as he has shown he can deliver the ball downfield on a consistent basis.

As a result, the Steelers have built a 10-3 record and that gives them a two-game lead over the Ravens with just four games to go in the regular season. The Bengals and the Browns are effectively out of the race.

Wilson completed 15 of 26 passes for 158 yards against the Browns with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. Freiermuth caught 3 passes for 48 yards and the touchdown that he celebrated by booting the ball into the stands.

In addition to Wilson and Freiermuth, the Steelers are getting a significant contribution from running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Harris has run for 824 yards, is averaging 4.0 yards per carry and has scored 4 touchdowns. Warren has rushed for 312 yards, is averaging 4.0 yards per attempt and has scored 1 touchdown.

While George Pickens did not play against the Browns due to a hamstring injury, he is the other key factor in the passing game. He has caught 55 passes for 850 yards with 3 touchdowns. He has 16 receptions of 20 yards or more.