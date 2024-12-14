The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a key defensive reinforcement for their Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (11-2). Defensive tackle Montravius Adams has been activated to the 53-man roster and carries no injury designation, according to Burt Lauten, Senior Director of Communications for the Steelers. Adams is expected to play after recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him since Week 7.

Adams originally sustained the injury during the Steelers' victory over the New York Jets in Week 7, which led to his placement on injured reserve. The team opened his 21-day practice window on November 27, and he returned to practice ahead of their Week 14 win against the Cleveland Browns. While Adams was ultimately held out of that game, he was a full participant in practice throughout the past week, clearing the way for his return.

This season, Adams has contributed eight total tackles and one sack across 116 snaps in seven games. His presence will bolster Pittsburgh’s defensive line as they prepare to face a dominant Eagles team led by quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Steelers, who currently lead the AFC North with a 10-3 record, will need Adams to help contain an Eagles offense ranked among the league’s best. Philadelphia poses a significant challenge, particularly in the trenches, with a physical offensive line and a strong running game that includes Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley.

Adams’ activation comes at a critical time for the Steelers, who are looking to break a long-standing drought in Philadelphia. Pittsburgh has not won a game on the road against the Eagles since 1965, making Sunday’s matchup a high-stakes opportunity for the team to assert its dominance as a playoff contender.

The Steelers will still be without wide receiver George Pickens, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury for the second consecutive week. Pickens’ absence leaves Pittsburgh’s offense thin, placing additional pressure on their defense to deliver a strong performance.

As the Steelers prepare for a crucial late-season test, the return of Adams adds depth to a defense that will play a vital role in determining the outcome of this pivotal matchup.