The Dallas Cowboys picked up a weather delayed win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night, 20-17, as it was a time for celebration for the team, but mostly for head coach Mike McCarthy. Despite some initial struggles on the Cowboys, McCarthy enjoyed the win as it was personal since he is from the Pittsburgh area as he discusses his emotions.

It was a crucial win for Dallas as they go into enemy territory and beat a Steelers team that has found success in the early part of the season. For McCarthy, he would say after the game that the win is more so about the players than it is for him according to ESPN who reportedly walked out of Acrisure Stadium with his parents.

“It feels great,” said McCarthy, who walked out of the stadium with his parents, Joe and Ellen, to a waiting group of family and friends. “It's the first time I've been part of a victory here. But — and I do mean this — at the end of the day, this is about the players. This is a players' game. I'm blessed to be a part of the NFL for as long as I've been. I have tremendous respect for this organization, but, yeah, this game is about the players. These guys poured it out there. Both sides.”

Cowboys' Dak Prescott speaks highly of head coach Mike McCarthy

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had some initial struggles of his own, but still had a solid game as he threw for 352 yards to go along with two picks and two touchdowns, the final one being the go-ahead score that led to victory. Prescott had sung the praises of his head coach saying he knows how special it was for him to win in his home town.

“That's a guy that, I mean, I know how I feel about him,” Prescott said. “Love him. Great head coach. He's very, very proud to be from Pittsburgh. Greenfield at that. And you hear it anytime anything comes up with references from this place. So that's why I had to go on a little tour [Saturday night] and see some of the stomping grounds that he's talked about, paint that picture in my head. It was really special, got to stop by his parents' house, spend some time with him and them.”

Cowboys stayed composed despite weather delay in game against Steelers

It took a while for the game to get started since it was delayed for more than a hour due to lightning in the area, but the Cowboys stayed composed and came out with a victory. Prescott was the leader of the pack that had everyone on Dallas stay motivated.

“I was saying it before the game started, like we're not going to forget this one regardless,” Prescott said. “With the delays, with everything that happened, it's one of those games I don't care how long you play, you'll never forget it. I just kept saying, ‘Let's make it one to remember.' I think we did that in all the ups, the downs, the ebbs and flows.”

At any rate, the Cowboys are now 3-2 where the schedule doesn't get any easier as their next game will be next Sunday as they take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium.