Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans has passed away at the age of 46, via Colin Dunlap of 93.7. The cause of his death has not been announced.

Before making it to the NFL, Haggans played his college football at Colorado State. He played alongside future Steelers teammate Joey Porter Jr. But Haggans made sure to leave a mark before he left Colorado State. The linebacker still leads the program in total sacks with 33. After his playing career was done, Haggans was inducted into the Colorado State Hall of Fame.

He certainly caught Pittsburgh's eye entering the 2020 NFL Draft as the Steelers invested a fifth-round pick in Haggans. However, it took a couple years before the LB became a difference maker on defense. Once he got the role though, Haggans took off.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Entering the 2004 season, Haggans became the starter at left outside linebacker and appeared in 13 games. He went on to appear in 107 games over his Steelers tenure, making 61 starts. Haggans racked up 332 tackles, 17 passes defended and 32.5 sacks.

Haggans' crowning achievement in the NFL came in 2006, when the Steelers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 in Super Bowl XL. He was third on the team in tackles with five and as one of three Pittsburgh defenders to record a sack.

Clark Haggans went on to play for the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco Giants to round out his NFL career. However, at least in his football life, he'll be remembered for his time with the Steelers. Pittsburgh will now mourn the loss of not only the Super Bowl champion but the man Haggans was.