USC wide receiver Jordan Addison is preparing for a potential first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. As he enters the NFL, Addison wouldn’t mind his opportunity coming with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Before transferring to USC, Addison played two years at the University of Pittsburgh. When asked about a potential Pittsburgh reunion with the Steelers in the NFL, Addison seemed extremely receptive to the idea, via Nick Farabaugh of Pittsburgh Sports Now.

“Come get me,” Addison said of the Steelers drafting him.

“If we reunite that’d be good, that’d be real cool,” Addison said of Pittsburgh. “Real easy transition.”

Jordan Addison appeared in 24 games with Pitt, catching 160 passes for 2,259 yards and 21 touchdowns. He parlayed that success into a strong year with USC, catching 59 passes for 875 yards and eight scores. Addison won the Fred Biletnikoff Award – given to the country’s best receiver – back in 2021. Now, Addison is arguably the best WR in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Steelers have two solid receivers in Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. However, Pittsbugh could certainly use more help in their passing attack. The Steelers ranked just 23rd in passing offense, averaging 200.6 yards through the air.

Addison is the first wide receiver going off the board in numerous NFL mock drafts. With Pittsburgh holding the 17th overall pick, they might have to move a bit up to land the talented wide receiver.

But Addison already has a connection to Pittsburgh. He understands the community and is welcoming a return back. If the Steelers made Addison’s wish come true, Pittsburgh could have one of the more lethal WR rooms in the NFL.