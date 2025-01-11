Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens has had a rollercoaster NFL career thus far. However, Davante Adams is confident that the Georgia alum will stay the course.

Adams spoke on Pickens' talent ahead of Saturday's Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens Wild Card game, via the Up & Adams Show.

Expand Tweet

“George is a hell of a talent, he's a unique player. He's got a very unorthodox style, and I've told him I'm a fan of his game ever since college,” the three-time First-team All-Pro said. “He's a dog. I've always been a fan of his physicality coming off the ball, and he was just throwing the DB on the ground, coming off like he's doing a release and then just shove him on the ground, that's always been fun to watch.”

Pickens led Pittsburgh in receiving the last two seasons and was its second-leading receiver in 2022, his rookie year. The former CFP National Champion is a dynamic presence on an otherwise slow-paced Steelers offense, but his personality's been chaotic at times.

“He's been a little bit of a wild card this year, or I guess in his career,” Adams continued. “But everybody's got a different personality, and he's got one of the best head coaches in the game [Mike Tomlin] over there to help deal with him similar to how he dealt with AB [Antonio Brown], so obviously having him is gonna help. I'm sure it would help to get a few of those things under control, but that's who he is. He's a hell of a player, and he makes plays when he gets out on the field, so what are you gonna do?”

Pickens has been in hot water multiple times, such as in October when he wore eye black that said “Open F**king Always,” via ESPN. The 23-year-old has also been in fights, such as his tussle with Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II in November.

However, Pickens isn't the first young and talented athlete to have maturity issues. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder has a good support system in Pittsburgh, as Adams alluded to. Tomlin has been the Steelers' head coach since 2007, so he has plenty of experience managing those types of players.

If Pittsburgh upsets Baltimore on Saturday night, Pickens will probably be a big reason why.