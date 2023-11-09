Ahead of their game against the Green Bay Packers, it’s time to release our Pittsburgh Steelers Week 10 predictions.

How did we get to this Pittsburgh Steelers Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers? In many ways, it's an old, familiar feeling. The Black and Gold, entering with a record of 5-3, are winning with strong defensive performances and just enough from the offensive side of the ball.

Credit to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who is doing perhaps his best work in keeping his team in the crowded AFC playoff picture past the season's halfway point. Despite an offense that hasn't taken off as many expected, Pittsburgh's defense is keeping it in, and most times clinching, games week in and week out.

Speaking of offenses that are struggling to meet fan expectations, Green Bay finally got back in the win column last week to up its record to 3-5. But bigger questions loom around the Packers, including whether the patiently waiting QB Jordan Love has done enough to prove he's up to the task of succeeding Aaron Rodgers.

These classic franchises are much more likely to play an old-style looking contest than light up the scoreboard on Sunday. What else can we expect? Let's run through some Steelers Week 10 predictions now.

Two-TD day for Kenny Pickett

Is that even allowed?, many Steelers fans may be wondering. After all, in eight starts, QB Kenny Pickett has thrown multiple touchdown passes just once, back in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. You know, the team that just cleaned house mid-season.

The Packers, meanwhile, have the ninth-best pass defense in the NFL. So why the faith in Pickett? Well, for one, Green Bay's defense is currently dealing with multiple injuries.

Star cornerback Jaire Alexander did not practice on Wednesday; neither did linebacker Quay Walker. Matt LaFleur resorted to starting two rookie seventh-round draft picks in the secondary in a win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.

Green Bay also shipped off CB Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills at the trade deadline for a draft pick, further depleting its depth chart.

Add to that the fact that WR Diontae Johnson is back in the lineup and scoring touchdowns for first time since Pittsburgh's 2021 season, and the Steelers should find some more opportunities in the passing game to boost Pickett's confidence.

No Love for Jordan

As a team, the Steelers rank second in the NFL in both takeaways (16) and turnover differential (+8). Their star on defense, OLB T.J. Watt, is just a half sack off the league lead with 9.5.

In short, this defense is making quarterbacks' lives hell.

On offense, the Packers are trying to lessen the burden on Love after a five-game streak with at least one interception. In Week 9's win over L.A., LaFleur asked Love to throw just 26 times. It was the fewest attempts for Love since Week 2 of the season's 25 pass attempts, his season-low.

Love is also coming off back-to-back games with four sacks taken. Know what won't help with that issue? Having an offensive line compromised by injuries as the Packers do.

Even with star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick looking unlikely to suit up, expect a rough day for Love in Pittsburgh. Multiple sacks, a couple of turnovers. This could get ugly for the first-year starter.

Steelers prevail over Packers in low-scoring affair

Pittsburgh is averaging 16.6 points per game this season. Only the the New York Giants, New England Patriots, and New York Jets have been worse punching the football into the endzone.

The Packers have scored more than 20 points in a game once, in a Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. If it's fireworks you want, tune into the Macy's Fourth of July telecast, because there aren't likely to be any in this matchup.

Instead, the first team to get to 21, maybe 24, will be your winner. Love and the offense will simply be overmatched. When in doubt, take the best unit in the game and trust them to lead their team to victory.

That's the Steelers' D.