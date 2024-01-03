The Pittsburgh Steelers are fighting for a playoff spot as they play the hottest team in the NFL on Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens.

The last week of the NFL regular season is here, and the hottest team in football will play in the first game of Week 18. The 13-3 Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a division rivalry game of Saturday football. The Ravens have the best record in football, and the Steelers will be desperate for a win as they try to secure a playoff spot. In this article, we will explain how you can watch that game.

When and where is the Saturday NFL game?

The Steelers and Ravens will play in the first game of the NFL's final week. The game is a Saturday contest, and it will be at 4:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 6. The game will be at M&T Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

How to watch Steelers vs. Ravens

ABC will be broadcasting the game, but you can also watch a live stream with fuboTV. You can also watch the game with ESPN+.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 6 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore, Maryland

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: Steelers -3.5 | O/U 36.5

Steelers storylines

The Steelers have a 44% chance of making the playoffs (per NFL.com), and they will need some help to get there. According to CBS Sports, there are five scenarios in which the Steelers make the playoffs. If they win and the Colts/Texans tie, then they are in. With a win and a Bills loss, then they are in. If they win and the Jaguars lose/tie, then they are in. The Steelers also get in if they tie, the Colts/Texans don't tie, and the Jaguars lose. Additionally, the Steelers make the playoffs after a loss in the scenario that the Colts/Texans don't tie, the Jaguars lose, and the Broncos win.

That makes it clear that a win is very important for the Steelers this week. The team is currently 9-7, and they have already secured Mike Tomlin's 20th straight season without a losing record, but the team wants to make the playoffs after missing out last season.

Securing a win this week won't be easy, as the Ravens are the best team in the NFL. Their 13 wins are more than any other team, and they have won six straight and 10 of their last 11 games. Their most recent win was a dominant showcase victory over a very good Miami Dolphins team by a score of 56-19. However, the Ravens have clinched the top seed in the AFC, and it is possible they will rest some of their star players.

The Steelers are playing their best stretch of football in their own right. In their last two games, they scored more points than they did at any other point in the season. Mason Rudolph has provided a spark for the Steelers offense, and in the two games under his leadership, they have their only two games of the season with 30 or more points.

Ravens storylines

Jim Harbaugh hasn't made an official decision on whether the Ravens' starters will play in this game, but oddsmakers believe the stars will get some rest heading into the postseason, as the Steelers are favored in this game. This makes sense, as the Ravens will already be the only AFC team with a playoff bye week, so another week of rest will make Baltimore a scary team in the playoffs. Then again, Harbaugh may decide to play his starters, as that much time off can lead to rust.

If the Ravens' starters do play, Lamar Jackson is the best of the bunch. In fact, he seems like a shoo-in to win the MVP (per vegasinsider.com), regardless of if he plays this week or not. The quarterback already has 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns through the air to go with a team-high 821 rushing yards.

The team has lost players like J.K. Dobbins and Mark Andrews to injury, but for the most part the team has stayed healthier than they have in recent seasons, and it makes them legitimate title contenders. There is even an outside chance that Andrews will return this season, according to the Ravens website. Isaiah Likely has filled in quite well in Andrews' absence, though. The tight end has 251 yards and four touchdowns over the last four weeks.

Jackson and Likely are just a couple of the weapons on a loaded Ravens roster. Zay Flowers has emerged as one of the best rookies in football at the receiver position, and Baltimore is second in the NFL in scoring with 29.6 points per game. Amazingly, their defense has been even better. The Ravens only allow 16.4 points per game, which is the fewest in football.

Being among the leaders in the league in both offense and defense means that the Ravens have their eyes on the Super Bowl. That also means they may not have their eyes set to focus on this week, a meaningless game. The team has earned that, though. If Jackson does not play, Tyler Huntley will be the man under center. Huntley has found success in recent seasons as Jackson's backup, as he plays a similar style to the team's starter.