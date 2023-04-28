Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

Oh, how the tables have turned! I don’t think many counted the Golden State Warriors out when they were down 2-0 in the series, and what do you know, they are on the verge of advancing after taking a 3-2 lead in the series. Steph Curry and De’Aaron Fox lead the way on tonight’s same-game parlay for Game 6.

The NBA playoffs are must-watch television right now.

With or without Draymond Green, the Warriors have stormed back in the series and it seems there is lost hope for the Kings. Sacramento looked very good in the first two games, but the Warriors are too talented when they are at full strength. Game 5 started with a question mark and that was if the Warriors could find a way to win on the road. They were one of the worst teams away from home this season but they got the job done last time out. They are now back in San Francisco where they aim to close out the series.

Here are the same-game parlay odds for Game 6 in Golden State

Same Game Parlay Odds: Kings-Warriors Odds

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Malik Monk 10+ points

Domantas Sabonis 15+ points

Klay Thompson 20+ points

De’Aaron Fox 25+ points

Steph Curry 30+ points

This same-game parlay adds up to +410 at time of publication.

Who doesn’t like scoring props? That is all you get with this one. Starting with 10 points all the way to 30, if these five players can produce then you can benefit tremendously. Game 5 was very high scoring. The Splash Brothers combined for 56 points as Curry dropped 31 and Thompson 25. As for the Kings, Fox scored 24, Sabonis scored 21, and Monk dropped 21 off the bench. If Fox would have scored one more point last game, then this exact parlay would have hit.

The Kings’ backs are against the wall. They should come out firing on all cylinders and you should see a huge game from their scoring trio.