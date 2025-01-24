Stephen A. Smith has always been a private individual when it comes to his personal life, but he gave fans a rare glimpse during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show. Joined by his First Take partner, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, Smith confirmed he has a “special lady” in his life, per DailyMail. The revelation comes as a surprise to many who know Smith primarily as the outspoken and larger-than-life ESPN personality.

“There is someone,” Smith revealed when Stern pressed him about his romantic life. “You’ll know who she is when she’s Mrs. Stephen A. Smith.” Smith’s reserved tone hinted at a deep respect for his partner’s privacy, a stark contrast to his usual fiery on-screen persona.

A Romantic Side Unveiled

Russo, who has known Smith for years, chimed in with insights into the sports commentator’s romantic side. “He’s more romantic than you think,” Russo shared, even envisioning a scenario where Smith proposes over an intimate Italian dinner in Rome. Smith himself admitted, “I want to get married someday. It will happen.”

Though Smith keeps his love life out of the spotlight, his past interviews have offered breadcrumbs about his preferences. He has openly expressed admiration for Latina women, calling them “amazing” on his own show. This could provide a clue about the identity of the mystery woman, though Smith has kept fans guessing for years.

The 57-year-old is also a father to two teenage daughters, though he has never revealed the identity of their mother. In a 2019 interview, Smith disclosed that he was once engaged, but the relationship ended before they made it to the altar. “It’s none of your business,” he quipped when asked for details, a signature phrase of his.

Balancing Fame and Privacy

Smith acknowledged the challenges of being in the public eye while discussing his relationship. “I’m more popular than most athletes I cover,” he said, pointing out how this amplifies the attention on his personal life. That fame hasn’t stopped him from enjoying quiet moments, as seen in 2023 when paparazzi caught him vacationing with an unidentified woman in Barbados.

As fans speculate about the mystery lady, one thing remains clear: Stephen A. Smith is determined to keep his private life private. Whether or not he’s found his future Mrs. Smith, his declaration of love proves there’s more to the charismatic commentator than his on-screen persona.