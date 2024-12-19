On Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the hire of Michael Vick at Norfolk State University. Vick and Norfolk State came to an agreement for him to become the next head coach of the program following the dismissal of head coach Dawson Odoms after four seasons at the helm of the program.

When asked about his thoughts on the Vick hire, Smith said, “I’m happy about it. I think that Michael Vick was an absolute superstar in college. Had a lot of potential in the pros. [He] made a lot of mistakes on and off the field that have been well chronicled. But, there’s a lot that he can teach the young minds out there about the dos and the don’t’s if you want to be successful in collegiate sports and beyond. There’s a lot to be said about his experiences and bringing that practical experience along with the burdens of stardom and how that can derail you.

“So, it’s not just about football. It’s about more than that. I know he’s knowledgeable about football. How good is he at teaching it like an Eddie George at Tennessee State has proven to be. Like Deion Sanders now at Colorado formerly at Jackson State has proven to be remains to be seen. But I love the fact that a program like Norfolk State is giving a Virginia boy this opportunity to prove himself. I don’t mind.”

Although Vick does not have coaching experience at the high school or college level, he boasts a notable football career and a strong connection to his home state of Virginia. Vick was born in Newport News, Virginia, played high school football at Homer L. Ferguson High School, and chose to stay in Virginia to play for Virginia Tech.

Vick redshirted in the 1998 season but emerged as one of the premiere talents in the country in 1999. He led the Hokies to an 11-0 record and a berth in the BCS national title game against Florida State, where he orchestrated a 21-point comeback before ultimately losing 46-29. He finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2000.