Although Stephen A. Smith wasn't originally slated to appear on today's edition of First Take, he surely made headlines in his comments about OJ Simpson when he called into the show. Hall of Fame ex-NFL running back and polarizing figure O.J. Simpson passed away at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer, as confirmed by his family on Twitter/X Thursday morning.
“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” The Simpson Family tweeted Thursday morning from O.J.'s official Twitter account.
Stephen A. Smith on O.J. Simpson: “Most people believe that he committed those murders. I know that if I was on the jury, he would have been under the damn jail. I know that much. I believed he was guilty.” pic.twitter.com/gaJFk2JmET
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 11, 2024
Simpson's legacy is complex, showcasing immense talent on the field alongside questionable actions off-field. Smith called into the show and shared his insights on OJ Simpson's life, including his murder case following the tragic death of. Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman on June 12, 1994. Simpson was untimely found not-guilty.
“People believe. that he committed those murders,” Smith said in his comments. “I know that if I was on the jury, he would have been under the damn jail. I know that much. I believe he was guilty, but I don't know. I'm talking about based on the evidence that was placed before us during the trial overseen by Judge Lance Ito. This is what we saw on national television and by most accounts, you found yourself believing he was guilty as hell. And in the end, that's what this comes down to. Again, you don't want to say that, devoid of a level of height, level of sensitivity on this particular day towards his family, who is innocent of all of that stuff. They have nothing to do with it. They can't control his actions. But based on his actions that we all witnessed, on trial, it's over national television for months upon months at a time, by and large, the belief is he's guilty. So you're not going to hear nor see an abundance of people feeling a lot of sympathy for him today. You know, the Lord will deal with him.”
Stephen A. Smith has spoken about OJ Simpson and the murder case before. In an episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show last June, Smith boldly asserted that OJ Simpson would've lost his case if he was the prosecutor.
“Ain't no way in hell Johnny Cochran would've beat me with that evidence. I'd never put that glove on OJ's fist…on his hand. I would've known that he took medication and when you don't take medication your fists swell up. I would've assumed that the blood on the glove would've dried up and shrunk the glove to a certain degree. He would've been in a position to say, ‘If the glove don't fit you must acquit.' Johnny Cochran wouldn't have pulled that off on me. I would've got OJ's a**. He would've been under the jail.”
Smith remains consistent, as his remarks indicating Simpson's guilt align with his comments on an episode of First Take from July 2017, following Simpson's parole grant for a 2007 armed robbery. Simpson served nine years of a nine-to-33-year sentence.
“He's somebody that I believe doesn't only deserve to be in jail, he deserves to be under the jail. This man as far as I'm concerned is a double murderer. He's somebody that should never, ever, ever see freedom again but it should be for the double murder, it shouldn't be for for this.”
Smith's comment is an example of one of the many opinions held by the American public as they reflect on the passing of Simpson.