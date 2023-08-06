Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry reached the milestone of having his 10th signature shoe with the Under Armour and now the wildly successful line will see it's next iteration. At a series of basketball camps hosted by the man himself, Curry laced up his newest model and gave attendees a first-hand look at the upcoming shoe. Check out our Sneakers news for more release dates and breaking content!

Steph Curry has been hard at work (and play) while hosting his annual basketball camps in the San Francisco Bay Area featuring some of the top young talent in the nation. Curry always has some fun and steps onto the court with the players for some runs. Yesterday, he took the court is what looks to be his next signature sneaker, the Under Armour Curry 11.

FIRST LOOK: @StephenCurry30 debuts the Curry 11 at Curry Camp 👀 pic.twitter.com/sUaTtayg7L — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 5, 2023

Curry debuted his Curry Flow 10 at the same basketball camp a year ago, so it's no surprise that he took this opportunity to break out his latest pair. There's no information on these as far as specs go, but they follow a similar cadence to the rest of the Curry line and continue to evolve their sleek, low-top design with more futuristic designs each year. This is without a doubt one of Curry's sharpest models as he debuts it in a deep black colorway.

Stephen Curry in the launch Curry 11 at Curry Camp 👀 pic.twitter.com/jggrNfhF85 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 5, 2023

Under Armour's Flow Technology is featured on the shoe as Curry Brand logos are seen on the midsole and tongue. We see a fresh mint green in subtle hits on the midsole, tongue logos, and speckled laces. A distinctive feature of this shoe is the low cut around the ankle, accompanied by the high-rising heel pad, great for side-to-side movement and mobility.

There's no information regarding a release considering these are just a day old, but we're sure to see a drop coming in the very near future. These will look great on the court as Stephen Curry laces them up for the Warriors and we're excited to see what other colorways they can cook up for the Chef.