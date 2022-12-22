By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Stephen Curry has been out of action for the Golden State Warriors for the past four games due to a left shoulder injury. The Dubs have, unsurprisingly, lost three out of those four contests. To make matters worse, the shorthanded Warriors have lost by a combined margin of 68 points over their last two games against the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets.

At this point, it would be a complete understatement to say that the Warriors are struggling mightily without Curry in the mix.

NBA analyst Nick Wright could not agree more. The FS1 host recently went all-in on the Warriors as he expressed just how terrible they have been without their talisman. So much so, that Wright doesn’t even think this team is good enough to make it to the Play-In tournament at the end of the regular season:

“Without Steph Curry, they are a bad team,” Wright said. “With Steph Curry, they were a mediocre team — and it wasn’t a small sample. … You have to be opening your eyes to the possibility that they are going to miss the Play-In. … The Warriors are in real, real trouble. And this is a really, really embarrassing 40% of a title defense. Embarrassing.”

"Without Steph Curry, the Warriors are a bad team… We have open our eyes to the possibility that the Warriors are going to miss the Play-In. The Warriors are in real trouble." Nick Wright NOT holding back on his evaluation of GSW 👀pic.twitter.com/LbBbMi6TvA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 22, 2022

That’s savage. The Warriors have been undeniably bad over this recent stretch, but you have to note that we haven’t even reached the mid-way point of the season just yet. Stephen Curry should be back in a few weeks’ time, and Golden State should be able to make noise again once he returns.

Right now, though, the Dubs are 15-18 and are 11th in the Western Conference. If they keep going on this downward spiral without Steph then the truth of the matter is that Curry might not be able to return in time to salvage this season for his team.