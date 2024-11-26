The Golden State Warriors have been shattering expectations for this season as they lead the Western Conference with a 12-4 record. Not many experts saw this coming during the preseason, but Stephen Curry and the Warriors continue to find ways to win games and remain relevant as championship contenders. Curry's been having another career year and he's been a nightmare for defenses while rocking his newest Under Armour Curry 12 sneakers.

Stephen Curry first signed to Under Armour back in 2013 and has been the face of their athletic brand for as long as most can remember. He's grown his own sneaker empire under the sponsor, recently signing Kings' De'Aaron Fox to his Curry Brand and eventually releasing Fox's first signature model.

Curry will continue building his own brand as well, releasing a new iteration of his latest signature UA Curry 12. This upcoming “Shooting Star” colorway is set to drop later this month.

UA Curry 12 “Shooting Star”

The Under Armour Curry 12 comes complete as the highest performing and highest rated basketball model in the UA Curry line. The shoes feature a revamped mesh upper for maximum comfort. The shoes are based in a UA Flow outsole and are anchored by a TPU molded heel for even more stability. The “Shooting Star” colorway is a clean ensemble of black and white hues with a reflective panel along the midsole.

Finer details include the speckled laces which add a nice pop of texture to the shoe, along with the Curry logo along the tongue. All in all, this is an extremely clean colorway of what could be Stephen Curry's best signature sneaker to-date.

The UA Curry 12 is currently available for a retail tag of $140. They come in full men's sizing and are available through Under Armour and select retailers like Dick's. Don't sleep on your chance to grab a pair of this newest offering from Steph Curry!