Stephen Curry should stick to basketball after batting practice with A’s

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry took batting practice with the Oakland A’s on Wednesday. And as cool as it was to see Curry taking BP, it is safe to say he made the right decision with basketball. B/R Walk-off posted the following video of Curry taking hacks at the Coliseum.

As you can see, Curry won’t be pursing an MLB career any time soon. Nonetheless, he was making contact and hit a few balls decently hard.

Stephen Curry is fresh off of an NBA Finals victory. Additionally, the future NBA Hall of Famer won the Finals MVP and became the all-time leading three-point scorer during the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Oakland A’s are headed in a very different direction. They traded the majority of their stars during the offseason and are in the midst of a complete rebuilding effort. They are preparing to sell what stars they have left ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. The A’s are currently one of the worst teams in baseball.

One major issue has been attendance and ballpark condition. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred even said their stadium wasn’t MLB quality. So perhaps Stephen Curry taking BP will bring some extra fans to the ballpark. They certainly need it, because the A’s are at the bottom of the league in attendance.

The A’s will try to win their game on Wednesday vs. the Athletics. Stephen Curry will take in the ball game then go back to preparing for the 2022-2023 NBA campaign as the Warriors look to repeat as champions.