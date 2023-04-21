Stephen King called out Elon Musk for his recent Twitter Blue shenanigans. Musk had implemented a plan to remove verified checkmarks from legacy Twitter users who hadn’t signed up for Twitter Blue, a subscription service costing $8 per month, Uproxx confirms. However, Stephen King claimed that he never subscribed to Twitter Blue or gave the company his phone number, but his account still said that he had subscribed to the service.

My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t.

My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 20, 2023

Musk responded with a snarky tweet indicating that he had covered King’s subscription. However, many users criticized Elon Musk for paying for King’s checkmark just to embarrass him. It seems that there was no rhyme or reason behind the selection of other celebrities who also got complimentary blue checkmarks, such as LeBron James and Ice T.

It is not the first time that King has criticized Musk. In the past, he has called Musk “a rocket man with deep pockets” and criticized his plan to colonize Mars, saying that it is “beyond our grasp.”

The Twitter Blue controversy has caused a stir among verified Twitter users, with some questioning the ethics of removing checkmarks from accounts that haven’t subscribed to the service. The controversy has also shed light on the power of social media and the influence that it holds over individuals and businesses. It remains to be seen how this controversy will affect Twitter and its user base going forward.

Regardless of the outcome, it is clear that Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue shenanigans have not gone unnoticed. As for Stephen King, it seems that he will retain his verified checkmark, despite Musk’s best efforts.