Steve Harvey took to social media to issue an apology to his fans over a Twitter post posted on his behalf, asking users to name a comedian they “don’t find funny at all.”

In a minute-long video message on Friday, Steve Harvey acknowledged the Twitter post. He expressed his sense of responsibility due to the fact that the employee worked for him. After all, the tweet in question had a negative tone, and he didn't understand the reasoning behind it.

“Why would I do something like that?” Harvey questioned, clearly puzzled by the situation. The Family Feud host stressed that the tweet didn't align with his brand, which is all about motivation and positivity.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of considering the impact of such actions on young individuals in their careers. He underscored his commitment to fostering positivity in the entertainment industry.

Harvey's frustration was clear, as the Aug. 19 tweet had garnered over a million views before being removed. He openly expressed his feelings about the situation, stating, “I’m so pissed off right now, man.”

In a candid and direct manner, The Family Feud host apologized to his followers and admitted his responsibility for the incident. Steve Harvey also assured that his Twitter posts will continue to uphold his brand values.

It remains unclear whether Steve Harvey's employee who did the Twitter post was no longer working for him. Fans advised Harvey to see the incident as a learning opportunity rather than firing the employee, and to embody the grace he advocates in his motivational speeches.