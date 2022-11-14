Published November 14, 2022

Moses Moody started off this season as a regular in the Golden State Warriors’ rotation despite playing sparingly last season as a rookie. He was averaging around 16 minutes a game off the bench but his playing time has dropped off recently. Against the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 7 he played only eight minutes and he didn’t get off the bench Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, the reason for Moody’s lack of minutes, and the other Warriors young guys for that matter, is that they are a veteran team who just can’t afford to be too patient right now.

“I’m really confident in Moses, I think he’ll find his way back into the rotation,” Kerr said. “I talked to him about turnovers and fouls, that’s the big thing. When you’re a young player and trying to find a role, it’s really important to be solid. I think the hard part for Moses and for JK and Wise is that they’re young guys who need to learn by making mistakes so they can figure out what they can do, what they can’t do. But we’re not a team right now where we can afford to let guys make mistakes.”

Moses Moody was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 draft and was looked at as being a player with a lot of potential. This season he had been averaging 6.2 points per game while shooting 35.3 percent from three-point range. Last season, Moody saw few minutes in the playoffs as the Warriors made a championship run. But as Steve Kerr said, if he continues to improve he should be able to find his way back into the rotation.