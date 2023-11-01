Steve Kerr's wife is Margot Kerr. Steve is an American professional basketball coach with the Golden State Warriors.

Steve is a nine-time NBA champion, winning five as a player and four as a coach. He was a part of two of the greatest dynasties in league history, the 1990s Chicago Bulls as a player and the 2010s Warriors as a coach. This has helped Steve Kerr amass a net worth of $45 million.

He played college basketball at the University of Arizona. Steve was a two-time, First-Team All-PAC-12 in college and was an All-American as a senior. Steve set the NCAA single-season 3-point field-goal percentage record in 1987-88.

The Phoenix Suns drafted Steve with the 50th overall pick in the 1988 NBA Draft. He had an adequate career with the Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Orlando Magic but excelled with the Bulls and San Antonio Spurs. He retired as the all-time NBA leader in single-season 3-point shooting percentage and career 3-point shooting percentage.

Steve has also been a broadcast analyst for TNT in between his playing and coaching stints. Steve devoted his life to basketball, and the love of his life has been by his side ever since college. Let's meet Steve Kerr's wife, Margot Kerr.

Who is Margot Kerr?

Margot was born in Tucson, Ariz., in 1967. She attended a catholic high school and attended the University of Arizona at the same time as Steve.

Her professional career remains undisclosed, but she was previously in real estate before moving to live with Kerr during his NBA career. She is known for giving back through philanthropic efforts.

Steve Kerr, Margot Kerr's relationship

“Bruce Fraser was my best friend,” Steve said on In My Court, “And he said, ‘Hey, you should meet this girl who’s a really good friend of the girl I’m with,” Steve said he was interested in going on a double date with Fraser, who’s now Steve's assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors.

Fraser admitted it was a bit of a “selfish” ask just to get his best friend to hang out with them. However, for the Kerr's, it was the best move that Fraser could have made.

Their relationship had several uncertainties in the early days because they weren’t sure where Steve's basketball career would take him. Since Steve had a redshirt year before his senior season, Margot graduated a year before and was living in Los Angeles where she had a job with an advertising agency. The couple tied the knot a couple of years into Steve's NBA career and have been married ever since.

After moving around when Steve was playing in the NBA, the Kerrs have been able to settle down in the Bay Area now that Steve is a successful head coach. In fact in 2018, Steve Kerr purchased a mansion in the Presidio Heights neighborhood of San Francisco for $7.3 million.

Steve Kerr, Margot Kerr's children

From Arizona to Chicago to The Bay, Steve and Margot Kerr have shared an incredible journey together through 35 years of marriage. In My Court tells the story of how they raised a family in an NBA environment » https://t.co/7BZ2Qnu9lz

@TriNet || #YourPeopleMatter pic.twitter.com/J38AiWxkQ6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 13, 2021

The Kerrs have three kids who are all adults now.

“We somehow hit the lottery with our kids, I can’t believe they turned out so well,” Margot laughed as she spoke to In My Court. Steve said his wife was an “incredible mother in terms of creating a really happy home.”

Nick Kerr graduated from the University of San Diego, where he played basketball. He is now an assistant coach with the Santa Cruz Warriors, according to his LinkedIn. While speaking with Mercury News, Nick said he’d always thought about becoming a basketball coach, and he realized in college he “wasn’t good enough to keep playing professionally.”

Madeline Kerr was a volleyball star in college and a lawyer. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley’s School of Law. Madeline got into the State Bar of California in January 2023. She now works as a corporate associate at Gunderson Dettmer.

In an interview with Berkeley News, Maddy Kerr said she takes after her mother. “I’m feisty and outspoken like my mom,” Mandy said, “She’s tough.”

Matthew Kerr isn’t into sports like the rest of the Kerrs. Matthew became a writing assistant on “Ted Lasso” for Season 2. Even though he is on a show about sports, he enjoyed writing about relationships and humanity storylines instead.