Steven Spielberg has directed classics like E.T., Jaws, Jurassic Park, and Indiana Jones. However, he holds Schindler's List in the highest regard.
In The Hollywood Reporter's cover story on Schindler's List, Spielberg praised the film.
“It’s the best movie I’ve ever made,” he claimed. “I am not going to say it’s the best movie I ever will make. But currently, it’s the work I’m proudest of.”
Schindler's List is Spielberg's 1993 historical epic. It's based on the novel Schindler's Ark and follows a German industrialist who saved over a thousand Polish-Jewish refugees during the Holocaust. He would do this by hiring them to work in his factory.
Liam Neeson led the film. Ben Kingsley and Ralph Fiennes also starred in the film.
The film was a smashing success. It grossed over $320 million at the box office and received a dozen Oscar nominations. The film won seven of the 12 nominations including Best Picture and Best Director for Spielberg.
Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg made his directorial debut with Duel in 1971. His big break came two films later with Jaws, which was a huge hit upon its release. He then directed the likes of Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, The Color Purple, and Hook.
Some of his more dramatic films include Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, and Lincoln. Spielberg has also directed A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Minority Report, Catch Me If You Can, The Adventures of Tintin, The Post, Ready Player One, West Side Story, and The Fablemans.