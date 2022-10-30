“I want Nate Diaz. Who’s a b—h,” Paul said, per Fox News. “Stop being a b—h and fight me. And Canelo (Alvarez). You too…Anyone. Anytime. Any place.”

It remains to be seen how Nate Diaz will respond to Jake Paul’s challenge, but it will definitely be interesting to see if the two can agree to a fight.

To add more to the storyline, it looks like the hostility between the two is at an all-time high. For those who missed it, prior to the fight in Arizona, Diaz was caught on camera slapping a member of Paul’s team.

The biggest criticism on Paul is how he always fights old fighters that are not really boxers. If he were to fight Diaz, those criticisms are unlikely to stop. Perhaps a bout with Canelo Alvarez will do the trick, but the thing is, the former YouTuber hasn’t really done anything significant in the professional scene to warrant a fight with a champion.

Jake Paul, Anderson Silva Jake Paul Anderson Silva fight
JUST IN: