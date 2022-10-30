After beating MMA legend Anderson Silva on Saturday night, Jake Paul called out Nate Diaz and challenged him for his next fight.

It is not the first time Paul has revealed his desire to fight Diaz, having said weeks before that he wants to face the former UFC Champion after he handles his business with Silva. His callout on Saturday was rather fierce, though, labeling the 37-year-old free agent fighter a “b***h.”

He also mentioned that he’s willing to fight Canelo Alvarez if the pro-boxing champion is up for it.