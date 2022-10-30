Boxing
“Stop being a b—h”: Jake Paul wants Nate Diaz fight after beating Anderson Silva
After beating MMA legend Anderson Silva on Saturday night, Jake Paul called out Nate Diaz and challenged him for his next fight.
It is not the first time Paul has revealed his desire to fight Diaz, having said weeks before that he wants to face the former UFC Champion after he handles his business with Silva. His callout on Saturday was rather fierce, though, labeling the 37-year-old free agent fighter a “b***h.”
He also mentioned that he’s willing to fight Canelo Alvarez if the pro-boxing champion is up for it.
“I want Nate Diaz. Who’s a b—h,” Paul said, per Fox News. “Stop being a b—h and fight me. And Canelo (Alvarez). You too…Anyone. Anytime. Any place.”
It remains to be seen how Nate Diaz will respond to Jake Paul’s challenge, but it will definitely be interesting to see if the two can agree to a fight.
To add more to the storyline, it looks like the hostility between the two is at an all-time high. For those who missed it, prior to the fight in Arizona, Diaz was caught on camera slapping a member of Paul’s team.
Nate Diaz slaps someone in the face😭 #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/huNONfW6Ck
— FullCombat (@FullCombat_) October 30, 2022
The biggest criticism on Paul is how he always fights old fighters that are not really boxers. If he were to fight Diaz, those criticisms are unlikely to stop. Perhaps a bout with Canelo Alvarez will do the trick, but the thing is, the former YouTuber hasn’t really done anything significant in the professional scene to warrant a fight with a champion.