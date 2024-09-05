ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Storm take on the New York Liberty. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Storm Liberty prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Storm Liberty.

The New York Liberty are getting ready for the 2024 WNBA postseason. The regular season has just two weeks left, and the Liberty are sitting comfortably in first place, three games ahead of both the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx with seven games left to play. Just a few more wins will clinch the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. With that in mind, this game against the Seattle Storm is a chance for the Liberty to not only move closer to that goal of hosting the whole playoffs, but doing so sooner rather than later, in order to give all the starters a rest at the end of the regular season and make sure everyone is fully fresh for the playoffs. This is Game 34 out of 40 for the Liberty. If they can wrap up the top seed by Game 37 or 38, they can play the bench in Games 39 and 40 and essentially give themselves a full week off before the playoffs start, all while seeing if their reserves can offer something off the bench and improve as members of the supporting cast.

Seattle finally played a reasonably good game after the Olympic break, beating the Connecticut Sun on the road this past Tuesday. It's true that Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas was not 100-percent fit after a minor injury suffered on Sunday against the Storm, but still: Seattle finally beat a good team. It had been awhile since the Storm had done that. Maybe that result will wake up this team and unlock its potential. This roster has so many big names and proven players. The Storm played really well in June and into early July but have been well below average since the Olympic break. Seattle is in fifth place in the 12-team WNBA and is staring at a situation in which it will have to win on the road to advance in the playoffs. Seattle enters this game one game behind the Las Vegas Aces in the battle for the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. Getting the fourth seed would mean home-court advantage if Seattle does face Las Vegas in the postseason.

Here are the Storm-Liberty WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Storm-Liberty Odds

Seattle Storm: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +260

New York Liberty: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -350

Over: 165 (-110)

Under: 165 (-110)

How To Watch Storm vs Liberty

Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

TV: Prime Video, WNBA League Pass

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why The Storm Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Storm finally put it together in their Tuesday win at Connecticut. Seattle shut down the Sun, holding them to just 64 points. If Seattle can bring that kind of defensive effort to the court for this game against the Liberty, the Storm can at least keep the game close enough to cover the spread.

Why The Liberty Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Liberty have something to play for. They want to finish the push for the top seed and then be able to rest everyone before the playoffs begin. New York should be rested for this game, having not played since Aug. 30, six days ago. Meanwhile, Seattle is in the middle of a long late-season Eastern road swing, having just played at Connecticut twice. This game really lines up well for the Liberty.

Final Storm-Liberty Prediction & Pick

New York has had almost a full week off to get everyone healthy. Seattle is laboring through a long road trip. We think the Liberty should hammer Seattle here.

Final Storm-Liberty Prediction & Pick: Liberty -7.5