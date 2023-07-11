Seattle Storm visits Washington Mystics for a WNBA clash! Check out our WNBA odds series with this Storm-Mystics prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch.

Seattle (4-14) shares the worst record in the Women's National Basketball Association with Phoenix Mercury. The Storm will try to weather their struggles as they aim to put an end to their five-game losing streak.

Washington (10-8) has been one of the best teams in the league but finds itself in a pickle. With four losses in the past six games, Washington will try to get back in its winning ways after a 92-84 loss to Connecticut last timeout.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Storm-Mystics Odds:

Seattle Storm: +6.5 (-113)

Washington Mystics: -6.5 (-113)

Over: 158.5 (-113)

Under: 158.5 (-113)

How to Watch Storm vs. Mystics

TV: FOX 13+, Amazon Prime Video – Seattle, NBC Sports Washington, Monumental Sports

Stream: WNBA League Pass,

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

Why The Storm Could Cover The Spread

The Seattle Storm's record of four wins and fourteen losses places them at the 11th position in the league standings, with a win percentage of 22.2%. However, they have a strong desire to climb higher and improve their current position, and securing a victory in the upcoming game is crucial to achieving that goal.

The Seattle Storm find themselves in a challenging situation as they attempt to break a five-game losing streak. Their recent performance has been disappointing, losing seven out of their last eight matches. With an overall record of 4-14, the Storm's struggles have been apparent throughout the season, particularly when playing on the road, where they aim to put an end to a three-game skid.

Unfortunately, Seattle lost to the Liberty last timeout. Despite a 36-35 lead at halftime, the Storm was outscored 45-40 in the second half. Four players for the Storm put up double digits, led by Sami Whitcomb with 19 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

In order to turn their fortunes around, Seattle will rely on a subpar shooting performance from the Washington team. The Storm's offense has not been among the most prolific in the league this season, averaging 80.7 points per game, ranking seventh among the twelve teams. Despite their difficulties, the Storm have been able to put up points, averaging 82.1 points per game in their last ten outings. Interestingly, this aligns closely with Washington's average of 82.2 points allowed in their previous ten matches.

However, Seattle's downfall has been its defense, as they have allowed their opponents to score an average of 89.5 points per game in their last ten encounters. Improving their defensive performance will be crucial for the Storm to reverse their current slump.

Fortunately for Seattle, they have no reported injuries to contend with, providing them with a full roster for the upcoming game. Leading the charge for the Storm is Jewell Loyd, who averages an impressive 24.9 points per game. If Seattle hopes to pull off an upset, Loyd will need to deliver a standout performance. Alongside Loyd, Ezi Magbegor contributes 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds, while Ivana Dojkic grabs 2.3 rebounds and Sami Whitcomb dishes 1.9 assists.

Why The Mystics Could Cover The Spread

The Washington Mystics have established themselves as one of the stronger teams in the league this season, currently holding a record of 10 wins and 8 losses. With a win percentage of 55.6%, they occupy the fourth position in the standings. However, in order to improve their standing, they must secure a victory in the upcoming match.

Washington is coming off a 92-84 loss to the Connecticut Sun in their previous game, bringing their season record to 10-8. The Mystics will face a challenging inter-conference matchup against the Storm. The Mystics have been solid on their home court, boasting a 6-2 record this season.

However, Washington lost to Connecticut in its previous match. Despite getting the edge on rebounds (31-24), assists (24 to 18), steals (8 to 6), and blocks (4 to 1), Connecticut pounded them with six more three-pointers (13 to 7). Four players got double-digits for the Mystics, led by Tianna Hawkins with 24 points, four rebounds, two dimes, two snatches, and one rejection.

This will be the third and final regular-season meeting between these two teams. The Mystics have emerged victorious in both prior games, which were played in Seattle. Washington claimed a 73-66 win in the first matchup, followed by a 71-65 victory in the second game. Natasha Cloud led the way for the Mystics with 19 points in the second triumph.

With the absence of Shakira Austin (hip), Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis), and Natasha Cloud (ankle), Washington will have to rely on other players to step up and contribute on offense. Elena Delle Donne leads the Mystics in scoring, averaging 18.2 points per game this season. Ariel Atkins has been in excellent form recently, averaging 14.8 points per game over the past ten contests. Alongside Delle Donne and Atkins, Brittney Sykes is the team's third-leading scorer, and Shakira Austin dishes out 0.9 assists. The Mystics shoot 32.2 percent from beyond the arc and maintain an impressive free-throw shooting percentage of 83.9.

Given the favorable matchup against Seattle's struggling defense, the Mystics are expected to have a productive day offensively. They should take advantage of this opportunity and secure another victory. Statistically, the Washington Mystics average 80.7 points on 42.5 percent shooting, while allowing 78.2 points on 41.7 percent shooting by their opponents. Defensively, they limit opponents to 32.4 percent shooting from deep and collect an average of 33.6 rebounds per game.

Final Storm-Mystics Prediction & Pick

Despite a depleted roster, the Mystics will take advantage of their home-court favors and get the win in front of the fans.

Final Storm-Mystics Prediction & Pick: Washington Mystics -6.5 (-113), Under 158.5 (-113)