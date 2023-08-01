Green Bay Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander is one of the best cover corners in the game. However, while one man can make a substantial difference for any team, a one-man army isn't going to get their defense to play at a consistently high-level.

To that point, the departure of an intelligent defensive back in Adrian Amos — who signed with the New York Jets in June — is a major talking point during Packers' training camp. Unlike Alexander, Amos is far from stellar in pass coverage, a factor that certainly led to Green Bay releasing him. However, he was an excellent tackler — what a team would want from their strong safety — and the Packers have yet to determine who his replacement will be in 2023.

As of now, 2019 first-round pick Darnell Savage and veteran Rudy Ford appear to be the starting safeties, and 2022 saw them leaving two totally different impressions.

Nonetheless, with Alexander, 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes and veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas (a third-round pick in 2017), the Packers could still have one of the top-graded pass defenses in the league. In fact, Alexander believes that their pass coverage will be so tight that people might as well call it “Strap City.”

“It's gonna be Strap City,” says Alexander, “we might as well go start marketing that right now.”

“It’s gonna be strap city” – Jaire Alexander pic.twitter.com/W7griVmW4S — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) July 31, 2023

Stokes is currently on the PUP list, as he continues to rehab the foot injury that limited him to just nine games. However, should he manage to stay healthier than he did last season — and should their safety tandem play at least a respectable level — the Packers may be everything their star corner says they are.