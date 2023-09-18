When Cooper Kupp went down with an injury, many fans were concerned about how the Los Angeles Rams would replace their star receiver. Rookie Puka Nacua has stepped up to the task admirably, proving to the Rams that he might be a full-time weapon rather than just a replacement.

In his NFL debut, Nacua caught 10 passes for 119 yards. He followed it up in Week 2 by catching 15 passes for 147 yards. Nacua became the first player in NFL history to have 10+ receptions and 100+ receiving yards in his first two games, via ESPN Stats & Info. Furthermore, his 21 receptions are the most among any player's first two games in the league, via The Athletic.

The Rams had high hopes for Nacua when they selected him in the fifth round of this year's draft. However, Los Angeles couldn't predict the two-game stretch the former Washington and BYU receiver would begin his NFL career with.

Unfortunately for the Rams, Nacua's performance in Week 2 came in a loss as the San Francisco 49ers edged out a 30-23 victory. However, the wide receiver has firmly cemented himself into Los Angeles' lineup until at least Cooper Kupp returns to the field.

But even when Kupp does return, Nacua may have earned the WR2 role in Los Angeles. Last season, no one on the Rams had more than 620 receiving yards outside of Kupp. The Rams can afford to feed another receiver in their offense.

For now, that role belongs to Puka Nacua. Even if Kupp does overshadow him later in the year, Nacua has made history and has certainly made a name for himself early into his NFL career.