Crystal Finn, known for her role in the hit TV series Succession, found herself in a startling situation when she was attacked by otters in July. The incident occurred at Feather River near Plumas National Forest in Northern California, the LA Times reports.

Crystal Finn described the encounter, stating, “I felt something on my backside and on my leg. I started looking around and yelling out, and [the otters] popped up right in front of me. Then they dove down and started going at me again. I could see the bites on my legs and knew I had been bitten on my butt — that one was the worst, but I couldn’t see it. The bites really hurt.”

Although otter attacks are exceedingly rare, Finn wasn't the only victim during this time. Martin Rosengreen, an emergency room doctor at Tahoe Forest Hospital in nearby Truckee, revealed that two people, possibly including Finn, were admitted for otter injuries within days of each other in July. It was the first time anyone at the hospital had seen otter attack victims.

The force of an otter's bite has been estimated at 615 pounds per square inch, significantly higher than the average person's bite force of about 162 pounds per square inch.

Finn initially couldn't identify her attackers but later saw the otters in the river. “I saw these three little heads pop up, right in front of me. But I was so disoriented. Seeing otters — initially, it just didn’t add up,” she said.

While otter attacks are rare, they serve as a reminder that wildlife encounters can be unpredictable and potentially dangerous, even in serene natural settings.