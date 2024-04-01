Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League's Season 1 is now available, so here's everything you need to know about it, from the new weapons and gear to the new playable Joker.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League went live on March 28, 2024. It is free for all owners of the base game and on every platform. The launch happened almost two months after its initial release date.
Let's first talk about the story of Season 1. The game's current playable characters, Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark, will be teleporting to a Brainiac-invaded Elseworld. There, they will be recruiting an alternate reality version of The Joker, who will join Suicide Squad's roster of playable characters.
Joker brings with him “his own brand of mayhem and chaos into the mix along with a healthy does of explosives.” Not only that but, as seen in the trailer, Joker will also be bringing along a “rocket-powered umbrella to launch himself through the air and glide across the city.”
As for the rest of the content, we can take a look at the Season 1 Roadmap that they released for Suicide Squad. The Season is split into 2 episodes: Episode 1: Fear and Episode 2: Duality.
Episode 1 brings with it the new playable Character Joker, as well as the Green Lantern Brainiac fight. There will also be new Incursions and Strongholds for the player to tackle in the Episode. Additionally, there is also a new Battle Pass, as well as new Shop Items, which will unlock costumes and other customization options for the game's playable;e characters. Finally, new Infamy Sets and Notorious Gear, namely the Scarecrow Infamy Sets, the Dr. Poison Notorious, and the Mad Hatter Notorious.
Episode 2, on the other hand, will come out during the mid-season update. It brings with it the Superman Brainiac Fight, as well as a new mission type, and new Green Lantern-infused enemies. As with Episode 1, Episode 2 will also have new Infamy Sets and Notorious Gear, specifically the Two Face Infamy Sets, the Black Manta Notorious, and the Reverse-Flash Melee weapon.
As mentioned above, access to Season 1 is free, as long as players own the base game.
What is Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League?
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a third-person action shooter available right now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game is developed by Rocksteady Studios, who were also the creators of the best-selling Batman: Arkham Series. Set five years after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight, the game follows the titular Suicide Squad, namely Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark.
Brainiac has invaded Earth, brainwashing its inhabitants, along with Justice League Members Superman, The Flash, Green Lantern, and Batman. The Suicide Squad is tasked with fighting back against Brainiac. The only problem is that there is not just one Brainiac. As such, the Suicide Squad must travel across the multiverse to hunt down all of the Brainiacs, and stop his invasion of Earth.
That's all the information we have about the ongoing Suicide Squad Season 1, its new weapons, and the new playable Joker.