Before she married Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was most widely known for her breakout television role in the hit USA show Suits. Now Netflix has obtained the streaming rights to the series and it's been hugely successful on the platform — a stalwart of the top 10 streamed series for weeks now. Suits even reportedly broke a Nielsen streaming chart record by amassing 3.1 billion minutes viewed across Netflix and Peacock recently. All this newfound attention raises the question, is Meghan Markle responsible for the show's resurgence and would she ever return to the role of Rachel Zane for a reboot?

One of the show's non-writing executive producers, Gene Klein, gave an interview to TVLine recently where he addressed those questions. Klein attributed the show's streaming success to “two different things going on, one set of things that has to do with the show itself and another that has to do with the power of a particular platform.”

Klein elaborated that, “On the one hand, anecdotally, people reach out to me all the time, so I know it still finds new viewers here and there. But there’s also something about the show that is rewatchable. There’s people who’ve watched it all when it was coming out and find it very comforting to watch again.”

He continued, “But then it’s also a tribute to the power of Netflix because it’s been on Peacock for a while. There’s a hat tip that needs to go to Netflix and the power of their platform because it’s finding people.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As for the possibility of reviving the show, Klein said “in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff… I’m expecting a call at some point. But I’m not aware of any serious conversations.”

If a reboot were to take shape though, Klein was asked whether Meghan Markle would reprise her breakout role as Rachel Zane that she played for seven seasons before leaving to become the Duchess of Sussex. To this hypothetical, Klein responded pretty abruptly and to the point: “I would assume that’s just not possible.”

Sorry, Suits fans. You'll just have to relive the glory days on Netflix.