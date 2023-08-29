The British royal family reportedly had an unexpected influence on the legal drama “Suits,” in which Meghan Markle starred. Creator Aaron Korsh revealed that the royals had input on the show during the early days of Markle's relationship with Prince Harry, particularly in one instance involving the word “poppycock,” EW reports.

Korsh explained that his wife's family used the term “poppycock” when discussing sensitive topics. In an episode of “Suits” where Markle's character was meant to say, “My family would say poppycock,” the royal family objected to her saying the word. Korsh presumed their concern was avoiding potential editing where the word “cock” could be taken out of context from her dialogue.

While Korsh initially found it annoying to receive script notes, he understood the royal family's perspective after considering the potential for splicing dialogue. He mentioned that he wouldn't want anyone to manipulate his wife's words either, even though he didn't think it would actually happen. He admitted, “People are crazy.”

The revelation sheds light on the subtle ways the royal family's influence extended beyond the palace walls. Korsh's anecdote showcases the cautious approach the royals took to protect Markle's image and reputation during her time on the show and the early stages of her relationship with Prince Harry.

As Meghan Markle transitioned into royal life, her media presence faced increased scrutiny, and the influence of the royal family was felt in unexpected corners, even shaping the content of a popular TV series like “Suits.” With something as particular as this, one can imagine why Markle wanted to distance herself from the family.