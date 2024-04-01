The moment Isaiah Thomas walked into the Phoenix Suns' 5G Permorance Facility, he knew things were different.
“Ten years ago went by so fast, it don't even look like the same city,” said Thomas.
Thomas played in 2014-15 with former Suns Goran Dragic, Eric Bledsoe and P.J. Tucker. Phoenix finished below .500 but Thomas, who was with the team one year after he moved from the Sacramento Kings, was traded to the Boston Celtics.
Thomas didn't think then the Suns would be who they are. Heck, not a lot of people did. Phoenix is the winningest franchise in the NBA in the last 3 1/2 years. Thomas is 10 years older and like the Suns, feels he is better than he was.
“I feel the same, my mind is a lot further than it was and I'm ready to just take advantage…whatever the opportunity is, to be here, have fun, have good, positive energy each and every day, and just get after it,” Thomas said.
The Phoenix Suns are competing for their first-ever championship. They traded for one of the 10 best players of all time, Kevin Durant. They have a franchise superstar who Thomas himself saw score his career-high 70 points as an opponent, Devin Booker.
“It's amazing to see the player Devin has become,” said Thomas.
“KD is self-explanatory. I got to work with him this morning. It's an honor to be able to be on the same team as somebody like that. And Bradley Beal, I played with half a year in Washington. So that's one of my good friends and somebody that's always been in my corner.”
Thomas starred with Bradley Beal in the nation's capital with the Washington Wizards. He is very familiar with the talent Phoenix has.
Isaiah Thomas' playing role
Unfortunately for Thomas, he is not receiving playing time beyond garbage minutes.
It is something Frank Vogel said will continue, presumably into his next 10-day contract that begins Saturday.
Thomas seems to be OK with the opportunity he's been given. However, he may not factor into the team's rotation where they are struggling to man a point guard. ‘
“I want to play a few more years in the league,” Thomas said. “So, hopefully this is a setup for that.
“Whatever the opportunity is, I'm ready to make an impact each and every day. Whether I'm playing or not, it's bigger than putting the ball in the basket for me. I'm able to lead, lead by example, lead by my experiences and help in any way possible. If my name is called, you know I'm ready. But if it's not, I can still impact the game in so many ways.”
What have Thomas' teammates said?
Here is what Durant and Booker have said about Thomas.
Durant: “Happy for him. It's just the non-stop work and something I admire about him. been knowing I.T. since we were 17 years old, and he's been the same worker since then. The story that he has, the career that he's been through has only inspired basketball players around the world. So I'm grateful I get to spend some time with him…first couple days, he's just in the gym, working on his game…I think that's going to rub off on everybody here.”
Beal: “It speaks volumes, because I'm a huge “I.T.” fan, from competing against him for so many years…I've got him a chance to see him every single day, put the work in. The challenges that he went through every single day, as a player, overcoming some injuries, too. But to be able to come back now, like you said, it's very unheard of. But I commend him, man. I salute him.
“Everybody called him too small, everybody said he couldn't make it. He's checked every box and accomplished every goal that and wrote off every naysayer there is. I think that's what continues to push him and motivate him.”