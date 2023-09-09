Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant had two new colorways for his Nike ‘KD16' signature shoe released Friday in a “Pathways” pack, his company Boardroom announced. Durant wore each of the colorways in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

The first colorway is called “Pathway to Royalty” which show off the Suns' purple color and key features.

Huge shout out to @TheKroppTop for the heads up about these KD16 Our Suns family is the best family!

❤️🏀🏜️ https://t.co/2Q0xjY90gM — 𝐊𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐧 (@Suns_Armband) September 8, 2023

“Built for balling in around the clock, 3M piping and reflective branding bring attention to detail when the NBA cameras snap or when Kevin's getting up shots after dark,” the article read.

The second is dubbed “Emotional Pathways,” which includes purple mixed with royal blue and aqua accents.

“This pair — also adorning 3M piping — pops with a translucent sole styled in the vivacious aqua tone,” the story said. “Keen eyes will notice design details akin to the 1996 Nike Air Penny 2 in regard to wavy lines on the upper.

“While retro nods are apparent, the cut and composition are as dialed in and modern as they get, reducing weight and providing impact return for efficiency and longevity.”

Shoe Drop 🚨

Nike released the KD16!

Sweet color options available on our website now @Nike @nikebasketball @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/R7Jnec0o6J — SV Sports (@svsports) September 8, 2023

There are now three colorways available to purchase for the “KD16,” which is priced at $150, on Nike.

Durant was traded to the Suns in February and was relied on heavily during the team's playoff run. He led all postseason players in minutes per game (42.4) and averaged 29.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 11 games.

Durant played eight regular-season games with Phoenix before the postseason. He suffered an ankle sprain in warmups and did not get to build chemistry the team needed to have a chance to advance further in the playoffs.

The Suns looked to build their team around Durant and superstar guard Devin Booker this offseason. Phoenix traded for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal and signed an improved bench, which will include former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Eric Gordon and Durant's former teammate with the Brooklyn Nets, Yuta Watanabe, among others.

The Suns will also have a new coach, Frank Vogel, who has helped lead teams to the top defensive rating in the NBA three times since 2012.