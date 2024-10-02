The NBA 2K25 game is now available for players to power up their next-generation consoles and take to the court as their favorite NBA players. Fans of the Phoenix Suns have plenty to look forward to with this game, as the team’s roster features several prominent stars including Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Let’s take a closer look at some of the Suns’ star’s NBA 2K25 ratings and examine who should be rated higher or lower.

Kevin Durant should be higher than a 94, particularly offensively

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the world, and he hasn’t done anything in recent months to change that fact. It is laughable, and actually downright insulting, to think that KD could ever be considered less than a 95 overall in this year‘s game. It’s just not realistic.

There’s nothing that Durant cannot do on an NBA court. He’s an elite shooter from anywhere on the floor, he’s an excellent fall handler with great creativity, and he has the ability to stop on a dime or explode by his primary defender. He’s a lethal finisher at the rim who can control his body to get around defenders attempting to block his shots.

Defensively, he can guard positions one through five thanks to his height, strength, and athleticism. He isn’t the best at banging around with centers on the block, but he makes up for that with his height and wingspan. He knows how to give ground without conceding the initiative and he puts himself in the right position to make a play on the ball when the opponent makes his move and commits to a shot attempt.

Sure, Durant is rated very highly in NBA 2K25. That being said, though, he deserves to be ranked significantly higher. A rating of 94 is simply not high enough for somebody who is one of the undisputed five best players in the world.

So, why was the Suns superstar ranked so low relative to his talent? We might never know the true answer today, but what we do know is that Durant has been one of the best players in the world for nearly a decade and a half at this point.

When a player has been a superstar for so long, it’s understandable for game developers to get superstar fatigue. In the same way that voters had MVP fatigue and that is arguably the only reason that LeBron James hasn’t won a dozen or more MVP trophies, it can get boring to give the same group of players the highest ratings in a game.

Durant had been a superstar for nearly a decade and a half at this point, and this rating seems to be more about passing the torch to the next generation rather than anything to do with Durant himself.

Devin Booker should be closer to 95 than his current 92

This NBA 2K25 grade is not an abomination in the same way that Durant’s 94 is, but that doesn’t make it correct, either. Devin Booker is an elite shotmaking guard who can create his own offense any time that he wants to. He already has a 70-point game under his belt and is exceptionally capable as a microwave scorer. When Booker gets hot, there’s nobody in the world who can defend him effectively.

He’s a very good player who excels at what he does on the court. His rating is probably what it is because Booker isn't viewed as a particularly well-rounded player. However, he's so great in his areas of strength that it offsets anything else. Also, he isn't as bad of a defender and playmaker as his reputation makes it seem like he might be.

Bradley Beal is slightly overrated at 85

Bradley Beal isn’t a bad player by any means, but he is certainly nowhere near what he was at his peak, and it seems as if the game’s developers are grading the veteran guard based on his past reputation a little bit more than his present capabilities in terms of production.

Beal can still get hot from time to time and score points in bunches, and he is certainly still capable of a highlight reel play or scoring outburst every now and again. What he isn’t still good at, though, is consistency. Beal is far from a consistent player, and that’s what is most frustrating about him for Suns fans.

It seems as if this rating is based on fond memories of the former Washington Wizards star, rather than a sober look at what he is actually capable of doing today. The game’s developers need to come to terms with this and decide whether they want their ratings to be based on the current reality of the league and what players are actually doing today, or if they want their ratings to be based on the fun memories they have of a given player's past performance.

It seems like they leaned toward the ladder with Beal, which isn’t consistent with their stated goals in rating other players. Based on his current performance, and play, a rating between 82 and 84 feels appropriate for the former Wizards guard. Beal’s current rating isn’t quite egregious, but it’s still not accurate, no matter how much Suns fans wish that it was.