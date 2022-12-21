By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Like him or not, Bill Simmons was correct in his prediction that the Phoenix Suns franchise will be sold for around $4 billion. Simmons made that prediction back in September, and even more amusing is that he also dropped the name of Mat Ishbia as a potential buyer of the Suns.

Bill Simmons was tapped in pic.twitter.com/RDEqfjGVlv — sean (@SJbrigante) December 20, 2022

Well, of course, Simmons couldn’t stop himself from gloating about his accurate prediction, which is honestly quite an impressive feat. Not everyone can be Nostradamus but at least when it comes to the fate of the Suns ownership post-Robert Sarver era, Simmons is right.

On my Sep. 22 pod, I predicted the Suns would go for at least 4m (my final guess was 4.4, a little too high!) and threw out ONE name as a possible buyer… Mat Ishbia. (25:20 mark). Please add this to my final 2022 win/loss standings!

The Suns are still currently owned by the controversial owner Sarver, who has been suspended by the NBA due to allegations of a toxic Suns workplace under his watch before making an announcement that was intending to sell the Phoenix franchise. Sarver has been the owner of the Suns since 2004.

Ishbia is the chairman and CEO of mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage, which is based in Michigan. He has a 71 percent stake in the company, which was founded by his father Jeff in the 1980s.

While the gears of the looming Suns sale are seemingly now moving, we should be hearing more about speculations of the team’s future from Simmons and several other media personalities