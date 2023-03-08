In the 1990s, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls got in the way of many teams trying to capture an elusive championship. The Phoenix Suns and forward Cedric Ceballos was one of those teams on the wrong side of the Bulls’ dynasty.

The Suns lost to Chicago in the 1993 NBA Finals, which was the third consecutive title for the Bulls at the time. Phoenix had the best record in the league that season, and also had the NBA MVP in Charles Barkley. Even with that, Ceballos and the Suns went down to the Bulls in six games.

Talking with ClutchPoints during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Cedric Ceballos discussed the loss to Chicago, and the fallout that followed.

“Our swag was real high at the time, and rightfully so. We had the best record in the league, we had the league’s MVP,” Ceballos said. “And then just to get pummeled in the first two games, we just couldn’t click and get things right.

“We just couldn’t get over that hump of Game 6. As much as they want to say about Michael, definitely had a difference in the basketball game,” he continues. “And it was really down to a superstar, when a superstar really shines the most. Charles is my teammate and I love him, but Michael just (outshined) him that series.”

One thing that should be appreciated is how candid and honest Ceballos was. Many people would not admit a team or a player was better, but here he is, being able to deal with the reality.

Obviously, there’s still raw feelings understanding an opportunity to win a title was lost, but at least Ceballos can deal with it, knowing they lost to a team that had arguably the best player in NBA history.