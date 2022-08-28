Chris Paul is one of the best point guards in NBA history. That’s just a fact; the Phoenix Suns guard has consistently been one of the best playmakers in the league since his inception. While he does lack a title to his name, Paul’s career is still great enough to put him in the discussion.

So, how does Paul prove his spot in the top of the league? Well, apparently, by smoking kids in the court. A hilarious clip surfaced of the Suns guard during one of his kids’ camp. In this league, Paul faced one of his campers in a one-on-one. Of course, Paul hit the jumper over the child… and then proceeded to hit him with the “too small” taunt. (via Evan Iwamoto on IG)

If you want a taste of Paul in action against actual NBA talent, though, the Suns star was in a high-profile pickup game. Chris Paul played with guys like Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan. During that game, the Point God looked incredible, masterfully controlling the ball and scoring at will. That is a great preview for what looks to be a pivotal season for the team.

The Suns are looking to bounce back after a rather disappointing end to the 2021 season. They finished the regular season as the top-seeded team in the Western Conference. However, they struggled to put away the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round. Afterwards, they lost to an upstart Dallas Mavericks team, ending their title hopes prematurely.