By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

There is no love lost between Chris Paul and Patrick Beverley; NBA fans will not soon forget the infamous shove in the back between the two during the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Paul is one of the best point guards in the history of the game, Beverley is one of the game’s most prolific and effective pests, and every time these two play against each other, something seems to happen.

On Monday night, it was Pat Bev taunting Paul with the “too small” gesture after making a basket in the third quarter. The Los Angeles Lakers just happened to be down 26 points when Beverley pulled out the audacious taunt.

Pat Bev really hit CP3 with the "too small" down 26 💀 pic.twitter.com/T6YFWcfTNk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 20, 2022

“You can’t pay attention to that stuff,” Paul said after the game when asked about Beverley trying to show him up. “That ain’t new. He ain’t come up with it. But just play basketball, man.”

Admittedly, it probably wasn’t the best time for Beverley’s antics. The Phoenix Suns ran the Lakers out of the building, whooping their Western Conference rivals 130-104 at the Footprint Center in Arizona.

CP3 finished with a season-high 28 points and eight assists in the win, while Beverley was held to just nine points and three assists.

The Suns and Lakers are going in two completely different directions in the West; the Suns have won three straight and sit 3rd in the conference with a 19-12 record. Although the Lakers have been better as of late, they just lost Anthony Davis for at least a month, and sit 12th in the conference at a middling 13-17.

Pat Beverley didn’t surprise anyone with his antics on Monday night, but it was Chris Paul and the Suns who got the last laugh, on and off the scoreboard.