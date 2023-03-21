It’s no secret that Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the hardest players to guard in the NBA, and with Mikal Bridges now playing in the Eastern Conference, Suns’ Chris Paul had an idea for how his former teammate could guard the Greek Freak.

Bridges shared a football helmet that Paul sent him on his Instagram on Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets logo on it and all:

Bridges shouldn’t have too much to worry about, as the Bucks and Nets don’t play again in the regular season, so Chris Paul’s gift need only come out if the two squads meet in the postseason.

The comical gift comes after Suns forward Torrey Craig had his tooth knocked out while attempting to guard Antetokounmpo in the team’s 116-104 loss to the Bucks last Wednesday.

Craig was rammed into at full speed by Giannis, spitting out his tooth and picking it up off the court as the Suns immediately called a timeout to ensure the 32-year-old was alright.

It was a tough night for Craig, who was already dealing with a sore foot coming into the game, head coach Monty Williams confirmed afterwards.

“Well, he played the game with a sore foot,” Williams said, according to Sports Illustrated. “His heel was sore and then when I put him back in in the second half, he was just too sore and that’s how he got the foul on Lopez. I’m not quite sure if he lost a tooth or not. I did not get an official update on that, but again, he gets cracked right in the mouth.

I talk to the officials all the time, like ‘how do I tell my guys to guard that?’ We have a right to defend and it’s hard when you get to a spot and a guy runs into you, I don’t know what else to tell our guys.”

Maybe every player should wear a helmet when they have to go up against Giannis, but at least Mikal Bridges will be good to go if the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks meet in the 2023 playoffs.