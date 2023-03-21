It’s no secret that Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the hardest players to guard in the NBA, and with Mikal Bridges now playing in the Eastern Conference, Suns’ Chris Paul had an idea for how his former teammate could guard the Greek Freak.

Bridges shared a football helmet that Paul sent him on his Instagram on Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets logo on it and all:

Chris Paul sent Mikal Bridges a Nets football helmet after last week's incident where Torrey Craig got his tooth knocked out when he was defending Giannis in the Suns' loss to the Bucks 💀😭 Thoughts on this? (via @mikal_bridges /IG) pic.twitter.com/veU4EzG6yT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 21, 2023

Bridges shouldn’t have too much to worry about, as the Bucks and Nets don’t play again in the regular season, so Chris Paul’s gift need only come out if the two squads meet in the postseason.

The comical gift comes after Suns forward Torrey Craig had his tooth knocked out while attempting to guard Antetokounmpo in the team’s 116-104 loss to the Bucks last Wednesday.

Torrey Craig lost a tooth on this play after colliding with Giannis 😳 pic.twitter.com/bj9tSsoJcT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 15, 2023

Craig was rammed into at full speed by Giannis, spitting out his tooth and picking it up off the court as the Suns immediately called a timeout to ensure the 32-year-old was alright.

It was a tough night for Craig, who was already dealing with a sore foot coming into the game, head coach Monty Williams confirmed afterwards.