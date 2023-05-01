The Phoenix Suns are currently playing Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. They ended up losing Game 1 by a final score of 125-107 behind 34 points and nine assists from points guard Jamal Murray and so are trailing the series 1-0. But despite Phoenix’s rocky start to its second-round playoff series, sports betters are confident in the Suns’ chances of making a deep playoff run and winning the whole thing in June.

Devin Booker is currently the most bet-on player to win the Finals MVP at BetMGM Sportsbook, per a tweet from an account named SportsBettingDime:

Devin Booker is the most bet on player to win the Finals MVP at @BetMGM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JiqlHu1MGB — SportsBettingDime (@SBD) May 1, 2023

Devin Booker, 26, is in his eighth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Suns franchise. He averaged 27.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.3 blocks, and 2.7 turnovers per game across 53 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Kentucky star shot the ball with great accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Booker’s 49.4% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career.

The Suns are well-equipped to make a deep playoff run this spring. They have plenty of star power with names like Kevin Durant, Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton, and they also have solid depth pieces surrounding their stars.

But the Suns have a lot of work to do if they want to make a championship run, and responding with a win in Game 2 to even up the series with Denver at one game apiece would be a step in the right direction.